First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $275,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.