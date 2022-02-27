First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $281,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

