First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,225,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Raymond James by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

