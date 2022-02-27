First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,407 shares of company stock worth $1,190,974. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

