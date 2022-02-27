First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

