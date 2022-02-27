First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 246 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OMF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

