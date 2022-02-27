First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 473 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

