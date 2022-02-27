First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 754 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tronox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

