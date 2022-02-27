First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBAK opened at $262.46 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.73.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (Get Rating)
