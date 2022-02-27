First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

