Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

