FLEX LNG Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

FLNG stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

