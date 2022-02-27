Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $8,491.50 Average PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,491.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($232.56) to £169 ($229.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

