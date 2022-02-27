Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

