Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.52 million and $212,344.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.21 or 0.07057699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,863.92 or 0.99625391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.