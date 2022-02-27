Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.11). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

