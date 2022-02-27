Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Globant worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $274.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

