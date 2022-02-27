Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

GDOT stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Green Dot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

