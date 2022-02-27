Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.