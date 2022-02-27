Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.
Green Dot stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
