Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $211,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

