Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,572 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.