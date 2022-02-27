Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

