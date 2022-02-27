Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 4,468 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

