Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of -290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

