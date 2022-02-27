HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.23

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.23 and traded as low as $64.50. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.