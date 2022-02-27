HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.23

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.23 and traded as low as $64.50. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 2,505 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

