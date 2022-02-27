Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.58 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.