Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

