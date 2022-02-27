HM Payson & Co. Acquires New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

