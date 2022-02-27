HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 500 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

