HM Payson & Co. Has $100,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

