HM Payson & Co. Has $100,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

