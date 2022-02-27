HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $449.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.45. Pool Co. has a one year low of $313.92 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

