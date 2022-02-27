Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

