Homrich & Berg Purchases 454 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.26 and a 200-day moving average of $374.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $291.60 and a 52-week high of $411.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.