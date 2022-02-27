IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.47 on Friday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

