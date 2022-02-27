Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,016,345 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

