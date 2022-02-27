Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

