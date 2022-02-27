Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Shares of BATS PBND opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

