Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period.

BATS PBND opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

