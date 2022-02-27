Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,305,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.