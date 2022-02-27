iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Shares Down 0%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.48 and last traded at $110.86. Approximately 7,944,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,466,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.