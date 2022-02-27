iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,869,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

