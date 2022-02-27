Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average of $354.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,478 shares of company stock valued at $239,382,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

