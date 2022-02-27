Jana Partners LLC Invests $10.35 Million in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. BlackSky Technology accounts for 0.8% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jana Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BKSY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 565,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,232. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.