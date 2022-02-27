Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 449,199 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.50% of Black Knight worth $55,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Black Knight by 63.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Black Knight by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

