Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $57.92 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $57,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.