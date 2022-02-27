Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $62.53 Million Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $62,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

