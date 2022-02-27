Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 44,982 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.05% of Vontier worth $59,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of VNT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

