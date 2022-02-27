Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 51,636 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.58% of Itron worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

