Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 69,578 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $64,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

